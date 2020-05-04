French company Tarkett hit by cyberattack, shares fall

Adds share price reaction

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French floor surfaces company Tarkett TKTT.PA said on Monday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack, which had resulted in an ongoing disruption to its operations, causing its shares to fall.

"Tarkett is the victim of a cyber-attack that has affected part of its operations since April 29th despite the IT security measures implemented by the group," Tarkett said in a statement.

"Tarkett's teams are currently fully mobilized with the support of leading third-party IT experts and forensics to return operations to normal as soon as possible. Commercial and production operations currently remain disrupted," it added.

Tarkett's shares fell around 4.9 percent in early session trading.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

