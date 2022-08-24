SCHN

French company Schneider considering making a full buyout of AVEVA

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French company Schneider SCHN.PA said it was considering making an offer to buy out the whole of software company AVEVA AVV.L, confirming a media report.

"No proposal has been made to AVEVA yet and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made)," Schneider added on Wednesday.

