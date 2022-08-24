SCHN

French company Schneider considering a full buyout of AVEVA

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Julien Ponthus Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French company Schneider said on Wednesday it was considering making an offer to buy out the whole of software company AVEVA, confirming a media report.

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French company Schneider SCHN.PA said on Wednesday it was considering making an offer to buy out the whole of software company AVEVA AVV.L, confirming a media report.

"No proposal has been made to AVEVA yet and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made)," Schneider added on Wednesday.

Shares in AVEVA, in which Schneider already owns nearly 60%, surged 32% in early afternoon trading, to give AVEVA a market capitalisation of around 8.6 billion pounds ($10.13 billion).

Schneider's shares rose by 0.7%.

Schneider first swooped to buy the stake in AVEVA in 2017, in a deal that Schneider said would result in a combined company that would be better placed to serve a wide range of industries.

($1 = 0.8488 pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Paul Sandle and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters