French company Eramet relaunches construction of lithium plant in Argentina

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French company Eramet ERMT.PA said it was relaunching the construction of a lithium plant in Argentina in a bid to leverage strong demand for the metal product which is increasingly seen as critical for future energy needs.

The lithium project had been mothballed in April 2020 at the time of the outbreak of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The construction of the plant, with an annual production of 24,000 tonnes of lithium (LCE), will start during the first quarter of 2022 with a commissioning scheduled for early 2024.

Eramet will control the project, with a 50.1% interest, and retain operational management responsibility while its partner Chinese group Tsingshan will finance the plant's construction in exchange of a 49.9% interest.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

