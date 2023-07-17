French company Casino's shares suspended as Kretinsky looks set to take control

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Casino's CASP.PA shares were suspended shortly before the market open on Monday pending a company statement, as Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky appeared to be nearing victory in the battle to take control of the debt-laden French retailer.

