French company Casino's shares suspended as Kretinsky looks set to take control

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 17, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Casino's CASP.PA shares were suspended shortly before the market open on Monday pending a company statement, as Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky appeared to be nearing victory in the battle to take control of the debt-laden French retailer.

