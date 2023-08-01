French company Atos in talks with EPEI to sell Tech Foundations

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

August 01, 2023 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Atos ATOS.PA said on Tuesday it is in talks with EP Equity Investment (EPEI) over the sale of its Tech Foundations division, in a deal which Atos said would result in a positive net cash impact of 0.1 billion euros ($109.9 million).

