French company Atos in talks with EPEI to sell Tech Foundations

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Atos ATOS.PA said on Tuesday it is in talks with EP Equity Investment (EPEI) over the sale of its Tech Foundations division, in a deal which Atos said would result in a positive net cash impact of 0.1 billion euros ($109.9 million).

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

