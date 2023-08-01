News & Insights

ATOS

French company Atos in talks to sell Tech Foundations arm to Kretinsky's EPEI

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

August 01, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

Adds background from paragraph 1 onwards

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Atos ATOS.PA said on Tuesday that it was in talks to sell its Tech Foundations unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Equity Investment (EPEI).

Atos saidthis sale would result in a positive net cash impact of 100 million euros ($109.9 million), and the transfer of 1.9 billion euros worth of on-balance sheet liabilities, resulting in an overall enterprise value of 2 billion euros.

Atos will also re-name itself as Eviden, following the sale.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.