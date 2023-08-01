French company Atos in talks to sell Tech Foundations arm to Kretinsky's EPEI

Adds background from paragraph 1 onwards

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French tech company Atos ATOS.PA said on Tuesday that it was in talks to sell its Tech Foundations unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Equity Investment (EPEI).

Atos saidthis sale would result in a positive net cash impact of 100 million euros ($109.9 million), and the transfer of 1.9 billion euros worth of on-balance sheet liabilities, resulting in an overall enterprise value of 2 billion euros.

Atos will also re-name itself as Eviden, following the sale.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

