French company Atos appoints Layani from key shareholder Onepoint onto board

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA appointed three new directors, two of which will represent its "anchor" shareholder Onepoint, which holds 11.4% of the group, France's struggling IT company said on Thursday.

The directors appointed are David Layani, chief executive of Onepoint, Helen Lee Bouygues, president of LB Associes, and Mandy Metten as employee director.

