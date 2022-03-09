French company Alstom says it will suspend all deliveries to Russia

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA said on Wednesday it will suspend all deliveries and all future business investments in Russia, in reaction to the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the company said it owned, as a capital investment, a 20% stake in Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian locomotives and rail equipment provider primarily serving the local market, adding there was no material business nor operational link between it and TMH.

Alstom also said it had suspended talks on an earlier partnership project with UZ, Ukraine's rail operator including locomotive supplies and associated services.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.