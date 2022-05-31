French clothing and fashion brand Fusalp gets new funding

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French clothing and fashion brand Fusalp announced on Tuesday a new capital increase for an undisclosed amount of money and new investments from Mirabaud, which it said would help it develop its brand overseas.

Fusalp said the Mirabaud Patrimoine Vivant and Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation funds were investing in the company, which aimed to open new stores in New York and Aspen.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

