French champagne group Laurent Perrier has been victim of cyber attack

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French champagne group Laurent Perrier said on Saturday it had been the victim of a cyber attack, disconnecting servers after discovering its information network was hacked.

Corrects spelling of company Trigano in second paragraph

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French champagne group Laurent Perrier LPER.PA said on Saturday it had been the victim of a cyber attack, disconnecting servers after discovering its information network was hacked.

Other French companies hit by cyber attacks this year include boat maker Beneteau, camping and van equipment maker Trigano and French IT monitoring company Centreon.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More