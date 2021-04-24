French champagne group Laurent Perrier has been victim of cyber attack

Corrects spelling of company Trigano in second paragraph

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French champagne group Laurent Perrier LPER.PA said on Saturday it had been the victim of a cyber attack, disconnecting servers after discovering its information network was hacked.

Other French companies hit by cyber attacks this year include boat maker Beneteau, camping and van equipment maker Trigano and French IT monitoring company Centreon.

