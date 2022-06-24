French cereal crop report delayed by technical problem

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - The French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a website message that its weekly report on cereal crops, usually published around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday, had been delayed due to a technical problem.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.