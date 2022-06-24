Commodities

French cereal crop report delayed by technical problem

Gus Trompiz Reuters
The French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a website message that its weekly report on cereal crops, usually published around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday, had been delayed due to a technical problem.

