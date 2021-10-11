French central bank trims third quarter growth estimate to 2.3%

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - France's central bank trimmed its third quarter growth estimate on Monday as supply-chain and staffing problems worsened, weighing on the private sector's rebound.

The euro zone's second biggest economy probably grew 2.3% in the three months through the end of September from the previous quarter, the Bank of France said in its monthly outlook, lowering its estimate from 2.5% last month.

The INSEE official stats agency is due to publish its first reading of third quarter gross domestic product on Oct. 29.

Economic activity would be back nearly to 100% of pre-pandemic levels this month with executives expecting improved business in industry and services and no changes in the construction sector, the central bank said, drawing on the findings of its monthly survey of business leaders.

Nonetheless, supply chain constraints were a growing problem with 56% of industrial firms reporting it was a problem. The number was as high as 81% in the auto sector largely due to a shortage of semiconductors.

In the construction sector, nearly two-thirds of firms said that sourcing materials was becoming a major obstacle for finishing projects.

With the economy rebounding strongly as the pandemic subsidies, 53% of companies covered by the survey reported difficulty finding adequate staff.

