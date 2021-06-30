French central bank head sees inflation going up a bit in 2021

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone should go up a bit this year and should then go down in 2022 and 2023, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

"Our forecast is at 1.4% for the whole euro zone," Villeroy, who is also a European Central Bank (ECB) member, told Europe 1 radio.

He also said he remained confident over French central bank's economic growth forecast for France in 2021, namely for 5.75%.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

