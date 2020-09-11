Cryptocurrencies

French Central Bank Chief Eyes Public-Private Partnership for Possible Digital Euro

The head of Franceâs central bank has spoken of the potential benefits of private sector involvement in the development and issuance of a future European digital currency.

  • Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said in a speech Friday that a public/private partnership would be the best way to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to retail users.
  • His comments were made at a conference hosted by the German central bank â the same event where the head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, said Thursday that the EU had fallen behind on CBDC development globally.
  • Both France and Germany have both been vociferous opponents to overseas companies, like Facebook, launching digital currencies that could compete with fiat money.
  • Franceâs finance minister, Bruno le Maire, said his government would push to have Libra banned from European soil last September.
  • While Villeroy de Galhau didnât mention Facebook by name, he said the EU was already critically dependent on Big Tech firms for payments.
  • Left unchallenged, he said, they could shut out governments and central banks from having any monetary role in their own countries.
  • Rather than compete with private companies, Villeroy de Galhau said âappropriate synergiesâ between them and the public sector could lead to a better-designed CBDC being put into circulation one day.
  • This mirrors comments from the Bank of England earlier this year, who said private companies could resolve any shortcomings in the existing payments system with commercial solutions.
  • The Banque de France is currently working with eight companies, including Accenture and HSBC, to explore the regulatory and financial ramifications of launching a CBDC.

