French cenbank nudges up growth forecast on consumer-led rebound

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The French economy will recover this year a little more strongly than previously expected as a consumer-led rebound gains momentum in the second half, the central bank forecast on Monday.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy is set to grow 5.5% this year, 4% in 2022 and 2% in 2023, the Bank of France said in its latest quarterly outlook. In December, it had forecast 5% growth in both 2021 and 2022 and 2% for 2023.

The bank sees economic activity as merely stable in the first half of 2021 in the face of a continued national curfew and local lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But the vaccination campaign is expected to prompt an easing of the restrictions, unleashing pent-up consumer spending that will in turn fuel a broader rebound in the second half of 2021.

With households currently unable to spend in restaurants, cinemas and on travel, the report said, their surplus savings are expected to peak at 165 billion euros ($197 billion)- nearly 8% of gross domestic product - towards the end of the year.

The government is eager to entice consumers to inject some of these savings back into the economy to boost the recovery, and is considering making inter-generational family donations easier as one possible step.

Consumer spending will benefit from low inflation keeping households' purchasing power intact, the report said, with inflation forecast at 1.1% on average this year, 0.9% in 2022 and 1.1% again in 2023.

Meanwhile, unemployment is seen rising from 8.9% this year to peak at 9.3% next year before easing back to 9.0% in 2023, the central bank estimated.

Against that backdrop, the economy will recover to pre-crisis levels of activity in mid-2022, it added.

($1 = 0.8392 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Gareth Jones and Sonya Hepinstall)

