French catering group Sodexo to cut 2,083 jobs

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA plans to cut 2,083 jobs as part of a financial restructuring, it said on Tuesday.

Sodexo's statement said that the COVID-19 crisis had hit catering activity at companies, schools, universities and events and that the development of trends such as home working and meal deliveries has accelerated strongly.

The company said the 2,083 jobs equate to less than 7 percent of its workforce and would mainly affect its corporate services operation.

(Reporting by Nicolas Delame Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman )

((geert.declercq@tr.com; +33 1 4949 5343; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @gvdeclercq))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.