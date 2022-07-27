French caterer Elior's third-quarter revenue beats estimates

French catering company Elior Group on Wednesday posted third-quarter revenue above market expectations, driven by improved public health situation, strong business development and a higher retention rate.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer reported a revenue of 1.18 billion euros ($1.20 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up 25% organically from a year earlier and above analysts' estimate of 1.11 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus.

The group confirmed its outlook for the current year and mid-term targets to 2024.

($1 = 0.9857 euros)

