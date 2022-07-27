French caterer Elior's sales beat estimates helped by COVID recovery

By Federica Mileo and Elitsa Gadeva

July 27 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Wednesday posted third-quarter revenue above market expectations, driven by eased coronavirus restrictions, strong business development and a higher retention rate.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer reported organic revenue growth of 25% to 1.18 billion euros ($1.20 billion) in the three months ended June 30, above analysts' estimate of 1.11 billion in a company-compiled consensus.

"All our countries recorded double-digit organic growth, reflecting a significant improvement in public heath situations compared with the same time last year," Elior said.

Positive business development helped boost revenues by 10.1%, offsetting an 8% impact from contract losses, the group added.

The firm, which supplies businesses, schools, prisons, hospitals and care homes, confirmed its outlook for the current year and medium-term targets to 2024, but remained cautious on the challenging macroeconomic situation.

"Our operating conditions continue to be affected by persistent, very high inflation," Chairman and CEO Bernard Gault said in a statement.

After being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, caterers are now renegotiating tariffs and supplier agreements to cope with soaring energy and food prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major wheat exporters.

Elior in May unveiled a margin recovery plan to ease mounting pressures from the pandemic and rising inflation, which included renegotiation of price tariffs, review of contracts, tighter cost controls and new offerings with shorter menu options and seasonal products.

British Compass Group CPG.L, the world's largest caterer, on Tuesday raised its revenue forecast for the second time this year on the back of new business wins, while French rival Sodexo EXHO.PA earlier in July reported better-than-expected revenue helped by price hikes and post-Omicron volume recovery.

($1 = 0.9857 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

