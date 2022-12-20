French caterer Elior to acquire Derichebourg's Multiservices division

Adds details

Dec 20 (Reuters) - French caterer Elior Group ELIOR.PA announced on Tuesday it will acquire its biggest shareholder Derichebourg's DBG.PA Multiservices division (DMS), a tie-up that will lead to consolidated 2021-2022 revenue of 5.23 billion euros ($5.54 billion) and approximately 134,000 employees.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the groups, Elior would acquire DMS in exchange for new Elior shares issued to Derichebourg at 5.65 euros per share, representing a premium of 119% or 128%, to the last trading day and the one-month average share price prior to rumours.

The operation will increase Derichebourg's stake in Elior from 24.36% to 48.4%.

The acquisition has significant potential value creation with at least 30 million euros in run-rate EBITDA synergies and a double-digit positive impact on EPS as soon as FY 2024, Elior said in a statement.

The group also announced Derichebourg's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Derichebourg will be appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Elior upon closing of the transaction.

Elior's CEO Bernard Gault said in a call with journalists that the acquisition ends the strategic review of the group, adding that no further operations are planned.

The proposed acquisition of DMS' assets would enhance Elior's financial profile with improved resilience and immediate deleveraging, going from 8.3x to 6.2x, on a pro forma basis as of the end of September 2022.

Derichebourg's Multiservices division runs a range of businesses from managing buildings to human resources activities such as training and recruitment.

The transaction is subject to Elior Group shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting during April-May of next year.

($1 = 0.9441 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

((federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com; +48587785332;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.