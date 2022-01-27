French caterer Elior suspends annual guidance amid Omicron uncertainty

Adds Q1 results, detail on effects from curbs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Thursday suspended its outlook for the fiscal year despite a rebound in first-quarter revenue, citing a lack of visibility as to the impact of restrictions implemented to stem the spread of Omicron.

The group, which supplies businesses, schools, prisons, hospitals and care homes, had previously targeted organic sales growth of "at least 18%" and a margin on earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 2-2.5% for the year to September 2022.

Caterers, which had been enjoying a boost in business as people returned to schools and offices, were last month faced with new COVID-19 restrictions after the Omicron coronavirus variant surged across Europe.

Elior said all its markets have been affected by stricter health protocols implemented since early December, including a widespread return to remote work and school closures.

"Because of these disruptions, daily volumes are difficult to anticipate, which in turn impacts the quantities we produce and how we organise our teams," CEO Philippe Guillemot said in a statement.

The group also flagged effects from inflation which is accelerating in all the countries where it operates.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer reported first-quarter revenue of 1.12 billion euros ($1.26 billion), reflecting organic growth of 16.7% from a year earlier.

The firm reaffirmed its guidance for 2024.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and Jason Neely)

