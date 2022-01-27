French caterer Elior suspends annual guidance amid Omicron uncertainties

Jan 27 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Thursday suspended its outlook for the fiscal year, citing lack of visibility as to the impact of restrictions implemented to stem the Omicron wave.

The group, which supplies businesses, schools, prisons, hospitals and care homes, had previously targeted an organic sales growth of "at least 18%", and a margin on earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 2-2.5% for full year to September 2022.

However, the firm reaffirmed its guidance for 2024.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia in Gdansk)

