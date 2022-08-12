French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89

French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, who won international acclaim with a series of more than 100 drawings for the covers of The New Yorker magazine, has died at age 89, news agency AFP reported, quoting his biographer.

His cartoons often showed small figures set in large urban landscapes, drawn in delicate lines and offering gentle social commentary on modern life.

"Jean-Jacques Sempe had the elegance to always remain light and he had an eye for everything," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

