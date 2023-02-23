French care homes group Orpea's debt restructuring talks extended

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French nursing care provider Orpea ORP.PA said on Thursday the conciliation procedure at the Nanterre Commerce Court over its debt restructuring had been extended by one month to March 25 to allow for further talks with creditors.

"The extension ...(will) allow the company to continue to expand support of unsecured financial creditors who have not yet been able to accede to the lock-up agreement signed on Feb 14," Orpea said in a statement.

Earlier this month Orpea announced a financial restructuring giving bondholders the lion's share of control as the French nursing care provider looks to recover after charges of malpractice at its homes.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

