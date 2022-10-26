French care homes firm Orpea to resume markets trading, present new plan

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French care homes company Orpea, hit by allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, said it would resume trading on financial markets on Wednesday and announce a new strategy plan next month.

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French care homes company Orpea ORP.PA, hit by allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, said it would resume trading on financial markets on Wednesday and announce a new strategy plan next month.

France's AMF market regulator had earlier this week suspended the trading of shares and bonds in Orpea.

Orpea said in June that an independent audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing, including inflated labour expenses and suspiciously large payments to third parties, but did not support all the allegations against the company made by "Les Fossoyeurs" (the gravediggers), a book by independent journalist Victor Castanet published earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters