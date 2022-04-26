French care homes firm Orpea delays annual report as it faces probes

Adds detail and background

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French care homes company Orpea ORP.PA, which has faced probes into how it runs its centres and treats its residents, said on Tuesday it has decided to postpone the publication of its annual accounts.

It said that "due to the exceptional circumstances currently faced by the company", it would delay publication to May 13, when it would also release its first-quarter revenue figures, which according to its website had been expected on May 3.

Last month, the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against Orpea over allegations of the mistreatment of elderly patients.

Orpea responded at the time by saying that while the government report "does shed light on certain dysfunctions", it also "allows us to conclude that there is no organised 'system' that would lead to widespread abuse".

A book by independent journalist Victor Castanet in January made public claims of severe failings in hygiene care in an Orpea home for elderly people in a wealthy Paris suburb.

Orpea has repeatedly denied systemic shortcomings and denies "several particularly serious allegations" in that book.

