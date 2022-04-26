French care homes firm Orpea delays annual report as it faces probes

Markets

French care homes company Orpea, which has faced probes into how it runs its centres and treats its residents, said it had decided to postpone the publication of its annual accounts.

It said it would delay publication to May 13 "due to the exceptional circumstances currently faced by the company, which have required the support of the teams to the investigations of the public authorities, to the preparation of the Senate hearing as well as to the mission carried out by the independent firms."

