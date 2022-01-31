French care home operator faces bleak prognosis

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s largest for-profit care home operator is facing an unwelcome diagnosis. French group Orpea on Sunday dismissed https://www.orpea-corp.com/images/orpeafinance/pdf/Communiques/ENG/2021/ORPEA-Board_Press_Release_300122_74c57.pdf Chief Executive Yves Le Masne following the publication of a book alleging it mistreated patients. The roughly 50% decline in the company’s share price over the last week shows it’s still in critical condition.

Le Masne failed to get ahead of the crisis triggered by the publication of “Les Fossoyeurs https://www.amazon.co.uk/fossoyeurs-R%C3%A9v%C3%A9lations-syst%C3%A8me-maltraite-Documents-ebook/dp/B09QXM4D5M/ref=sr_1_1?crid=N003OJYAATZ0&keywords=les+fossoyeurs+castenet&qid=1643627395&s=digital-text&sprefix=les+fossoyeurs+castenet%2Cdigital-text%2C256&sr=1-1-spell” (“The Gravediggers”) by journalist Victor Castanet. The result of a three-year investigation, the book alleges Orpea left some patients without care for days and rationed services. The company denies the allegations and has launched two independent enquiries.

The saga is highly damaging for an industry confronting the challenges of an ageing population and chronic underfunding by the state. Investors saw Orpea as well-run and reputable: advisory firm ISS, for example, ranked it 14 out of 90 peers for sustainability. The company now faces possible government sanctions and customer lawsuits. The more than 15% decline in rival Korian’s share price since the news broke suggests the whole care industry should expect greater scrutiny. (By Neil Unmack)

