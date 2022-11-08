French care home group Orpea posts higher Q3 revenue

Nov 8 (Reuters) - France's Orpea ORP.PA, hit by accusations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter revenue, citing dynamic activity outside of France, rising occupancy rates, and contribution from facilities opened in the last 12 months.

The group, which has requested conciliation talks with creditors and warned of impairments, posted a revenue of 1.18 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in the period between July and September, up 4% organically from the same period last year.

Orpea's consolidated gross debt was 9.53 billion euros as of Sept. 30, while its cash stood at 854 million euros, the group said.

($1 = 0.9909 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.