French care home company Orpea issues profit margin warning

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Debt-laden French care home company Orpea's ORP.PA financial performance is expected to decline further in the second half of the year, it said on Monday, possibly amplified by soaring energy costs.

Orpea, which has come under fire over how it runs its homes and has various legal procedures pending in France, said that its operating profit margin on first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) dropped to 18.5% from 24.9% a year earlier.

"In this context, and depending on the recovery of its occupancy rate, Orpea's EBITDAR margin in the second half of 2022 could be lower than the level seen in the first half," the company said in a statement.

This margin decline was partly a result of a substantial reduction in compensation for COVID-19 received in the various countries in which the group operates. Orpea also faced higher food, energy and wages costs while tariffs charged to patients and residents were little changed.

Orpea will announce fully audited first-half results on Sept. 28.

The group's refinancing plan, meanwhile, is proceeding as planned, finance chief Laurent Lemaire told reporters without elaborating.

Orpea said in June that an audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing but did not support all allegations against the company.

A 62-page report by auditors Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal this year said that Orpea had inflated labour expenses and made suspicious large payments to third parties.

