French car parts group Faurecia's Q1 sales beat market forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

French car parts maker Faurecia's first-quarter sales beat market expectations on Monday, helped by particularly strong growth in China.

The firm, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, posted sales up 8.9% to 4.01 billion euros ($4.79 billion), ahead of the 3.93 billion forecast by analysts.

Faurecia confirmed its financial targets for 2021, 2022 and 2025.

($1 = 0.8365 euros)

