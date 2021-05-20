US Markets
French car hire company Virtuo raises 80 mln euros in new financing

Sudip Kar-Gupta
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - French car hire company Virtuo, one of many new car-hire firms looking to challenge the dominance of companies such as ride-hailing app Uber UBER.N, said it had raised 80 million euros ($97 million) in new financing.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

