French car hire company Virtuo raises 80 mln euros in new financing

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - French car hire company Virtuo, one of many new car-hire firms looking to challenge the dominance of companies such as ride-hailing app Uber UBER.N, said it had raised 80 million euros ($97 million) in new financing.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

