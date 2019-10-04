French cancer biotech Innate Pharma sets terms for $80 million IPO

Innate Pharma, a commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer, announced terms for its US IPO on Friday.



The Marseille, France-based company plans to raise $80 million by offering 10.7 million shares at a price of $7.50, the last closing price of its shares on Euronext Paris. At $7.50, Innate Pharma would command a fully diluted market value of $560 million. They will also be conducting a concurrent European private placement.



Innate Pharma was founded in 1999 and booked $143 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IPHA. Citi, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing date was disclosed.



