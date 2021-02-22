French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The shares of yachtmaker and boats company Beneteau fell on Monday after Beneteau became the latest entity to fall victim to a cyberattack.

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The shares of yachtmaker and boats company Beneteau CHBE.PA fell on Monday after Beneteau became the latest entity to fall victim to a cyberattack.

Beneteau shares were down 2.1% in early session trading.

Beneteau said late on Sunday that a malware intrusion had affected some services during the night of Feb. 18-Feb. 19, and that the impact of this would result in several production units either having to slow down or stop for a few days.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More