French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The shares of yachtmaker and boats company Beneteau CHBE.PA fell on Monday after Beneteau became the latest entity to fall victim to a cyberattack.

Beneteau shares were down 2.1% in early session trading.

Beneteau said late on Sunday that a malware intrusion had affected some services during the night of Feb. 18-Feb. 19, and that the impact of this would result in several production units either having to slow down or stop for a few days.

