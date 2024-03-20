News & Insights

French biotech company Valneva raises product sales guidance

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 20, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - French biotech company Valneva VLS.PA on Wednesday raised its product sales guidance and said it now expects revenues of between 170 million euros and 190 million euros ($184.72 million to $206.45 million) in 2024, as it anticipates sales growth of its travel vaccines and the launch of Ixiaro.

It now expect product sales for the year of between 160 million euros and 180 million euros.

In 2023, Valneva saw its total revenues drop to 153.7 million euros from 361.3 million euros a year earlier, missing a LSEG estimate of 171.7 million euros.

Valneva's product sales grew to 144.6 million euros from 114.8 million euros in 2023, a 63% rise excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.