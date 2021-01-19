Biophytis, a French Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for COVID-related complications and age-related diseases, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS). It previously filed to raise $15 million in the US in May 2019, but withdrew the following July.



Biophytis' lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial target indication of sarcopenia. Sarconeos is currently in a Phase 2 trial with top-line results expected in the 2Q21. Sarconeos is also in development to treat patients who suffer from severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 and is currently in an ongoing Phase 2/3 study in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. The first interim analysis is expected to occur in the 1Q21 and submission for emergency use authorization with the FDA and conditional marketing authorization with the EMA is expected in the 2Q21.



The Paris, France-based company was founded in 2006 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BPTS. Biophytis filed confidentially on November 20, 2020. H.C. Wainwright is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article French biotech Biophytis files for a $15 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



