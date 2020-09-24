Commodities

French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Groupe Arnault, the family holding company for France's richest man Bernard Arnault, has snapped up a stake in media and publishing conglomerate Lagardere LAGA.PA and cemented his ties to its managers, the firms said on Thursday.

Groupe Arnault now holds over 5% of Lagardere directly, the companies said. It has also finalised its acquisition of 27% of a vehicle through which Lagardere Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere controls the company.

