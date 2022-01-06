ALDA

French bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros

Jean Terzian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA said its car leasing division ALD ALDA.PA had agreed to buy the company LeasePlan for 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion), creating a new market leader in its area and boosting value for SocGen shareholders.

SocGen said the deal would result in a new, enlarged company with a total combined fleet of around 3.5 million vehicles, and would be an earnings accretive transaction.

"This proposed transaction is a major step for ALD and for the Societe Generale group. Over the past 10 years, thanks to long-term vision and rigorous execution, we have positioned ALD to take advantage of the tremendous growth potential in the sustainable mobility market," said SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea.

