French bank SocGen will not seek state funds

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA said it was committed to guaranteeing the salaries of its 140,000 staff around the world during the coronavirus crisis and that it would not require any assistance from the state.

"We will seek not to be a burden on public finances and not solicit any assistance from the state, defer any social or tax charges or implement partial unemployment measures," Societe Generale said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva Editing by David Goodman)

