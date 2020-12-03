US Markets
French bank SocGen seals partnerships with asset managers

Matthieu Protard
French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it has sealed new partnerships with asset managers to provide its retail banking clients access to a broader range of savings and investment solutions.

The bank said in a statement it would operate in open architecture for its retail banking clients from the first quarter of 2021.

Societe Generale also said asset managers Amundi and BlackRock are among its partners.

