French bank SocGen says ALD unit completes 1.2 bln euro capital increase

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 16, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Adds background on deal

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA said on Friday that its car leasing unit ALD ALDA.PA had successfully completed a 1.2-billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increase launched to finance its purchase of Dutch rival LeasePlan.

It said that Societe Generale had subscribed for approximately 803 million euros in the rights issue.

The bank added that, upon closing of the acquisition, it would ultimately own 52.6% of the new group's share capital.

ALD launched the capital increase on Nov. 29 to help fund the 4.9 billion euro deal with LeasePlan announced in January.

European Union antitrust regulators cleared the deal last month, on condition that ALD and LeasePlan sell off leasing businesses in some markets.

Around 30% of the vehicles in both companies' fleets are electrified - either full electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrids - and buying LeasePlan gives ALD more scale as the leasing market goes electric.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

