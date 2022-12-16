French bank SocGen says ALD unit completes 1.2 bln euro capital increase

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA said on Friday that its car leasing unit ALD ALDA.PA had successfully completed a 1.2-billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increase launched to finance its purchase of Dutch rival LeasePlan.

It said that Societe Generale had subscribed for approximately 803 million euros in the rights issue.

The bank added that, upon closing of the acquisition, it would ultimately own 52.6% of the new group's share capital.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

