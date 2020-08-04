French bank SocGen reshuffles management structure

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA, which earlier this week posted a second-quarter loss, announced changes to its management team on Tuesday.

The wide-ranging changes will see Philippe Aymerich, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and head of SocGen's French retail banking units, take on responsibility for all of SocGen's international retail banking and consumer credit activities.

Slawomir Krupa, currently Head of Global Banking & Investor Solutions for SocGen Americas, will also become deputy general manager and head of the Global Banking & Investor Solutions activities globally.

"The objective of this new organisation is to enable us to strengthen the Group synergies and our efforts to reduce costs," SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

