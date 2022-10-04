French bank SocGen names Marie-Christine Ducholet as new French retail bank head

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third-biggest bank, named Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its new French retail banking unit - an area targeted as a high priority for the bank and its new group chief executive.

The appointment of Ducholet, who joined SocGen in 1985, comes just a few days after SocGen appointed internal investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as its new group chief executive.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.