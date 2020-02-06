French bank SocGen courts investors with capital boost, possible buyback

(Updates with details from statement, background) PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Societe Generale , France's third-biggest bank, boosted its capital in the fourth quarter following asset sales and said on Thursday it would introduce a new shareholder remuneration policy in 2020 that could include share buybacks. SocGen said in a statement that its profitability would improve in 2020. But it did not make a reference to a target of 9% to 10% return on tangible equity guidance (ROTE) it had set earlier for 2020. Its ROTE in 2019 stood at 6.2%. The bank expects French retail revenue to be between 0% and 1% lower in 2020 than in 2019 when they declined by 1.5%, weighed by a low interest rate environment. "In 2020, the Group expects an increase in Group net income compared to 2019, with slight growth in revenues in the current environment and a reduction in the Group's operating expenses," the bank said in a statement. SocGen's revenue rose 4.8% in the fourth quarter to 6.21 billion euros ($6.8 billion), while net income declined 4.6% to 654 million euros. Its common equity tier one capital ratio - a key measure of financial health - rose to 12.7% at end-Dec from 12.5% at end-September. SocGen said it will maintain a 50% dividend payout ratio for next year when shareholders would be remunerated in cash or "could include a share buyback component of up to 10%". ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;)) Keywords: SOCGEN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

