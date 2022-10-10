French bank SocGen: chief operating officer Gaëlle Olivier to leave company

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Societe Generale, France's third-biggest bank, said on Monday that Gaëlle Olivier, its deputy general manager and chief operating officer, would leave the bank at the end of the year to take up "new professional challenges."

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third-biggest bank, said on Monday that Gaëlle Olivier, its deputy general manager and chief operating officer, would leave the bank at the end of the year to take up "new professional challenges."

SocGen is the midst of managerial changes, having appointed earlier this month investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as its new group chief executive and Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its newly restructured French retail banking unit.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters