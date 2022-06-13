CAGR

French bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Shares in France's biggest banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA, fell on Monday after the first round of the French parliamentary elections showed President Emmanuel Macron under pressure from opponents.

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in France's biggest banks BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA, fell on Monday after the first round of the French parliamentary elections showed President Emmanuel Macron under pressure from opponents.

Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and SocGen all fell by between 2.4-2.7% in early session trading.

Macron's centrist Ensemble camp held a razor-thin edge over its main left-wing rival, according to results after Sunday's first round.

"In the first round, exit polls indicate that President Emmanuel Macron is at risk of losing his outright majority after a strong showing by the left-wing alliance in the first round of the country’s parliamentary election ... So a nervy wait ahead of the second round," wrote Deutsche Bank in a research note.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More