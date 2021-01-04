French bank Natixis confirms it will sell H20 fund arm to unit's management

Repeats to add further topic code

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis CNAT.PA confirmed on Monday that it would sell its stake in the H20 fund management unit - which has been hit by outflows in recent years - back to the H20 management team.

Natixis had previously said in November that it was working on unwinding its partnership with H20 Asset Management, as well as overhauling its equity derivatives business.

Jean Raby, chief executive of Natixis Investment Managers, had told Bloomberg TV earlier on Monday that the sale was taking place in an "orderly manner".

The H20 arm had been hit over the last year by market volatility and clients withdrawing money. Last August, the division temporarily suspended some of its funds due to uncertainties over the valuations of certain unlisted securities that featured in those funds.

According to the website of H20 Asset Management, H20 had 20.3 billion euros ($25 billion) of assets under management as of the end of September.

($1 = 0.8137 euros)

