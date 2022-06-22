CAGR

French bank Credit Agricole targets higher profits and more customers by 2025

French bank Credit Agricole targeted one million extra retail banking customers by 2025 and a net profit of more than 6 billion euros ($6.30 billion), as France's second-largest listed bank unveiled a new strategic roadmap.

"Our 2025 trajectory is one of amplification, based on strong organic growth potential with a target of over one million additional customer," said Xavier Musca, deputy chief executive of Credit Agricole SA.

Credit Agricole said it was hoping to have a net income of more than 6 billion euros by 2025 and a return on tangible equity of more than 12%.

It added it would be allocating around 20 billion euros to information technology (IT) and digital spending over the period, inclouding 1 billion euros in investment programmes for technological transformation.

In February, Credit Agricole said it had beaten the financial targets of its previous strategic plan a year early with a net profit at 5.4 billion euros in 2021, well above a 5-billion target for this year.

