French bank Credit Agricole strikes bancassurance deal with Italy's Banco BPM

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said on Friday it had struck a long-term bancassurance partnership deal with Italy's Banco BPM (BBPM) BAMI.MI to provide non-life insurance products and related services through BBPM's networks.

As part of the deal, the French bank's Credit Agricole Assurances (CAA) division will buy from Banco BPM 65% of the share capital of both Vera Assicurazioni and Banco BPM Assicurazioni.

