CAGR

French bank Credit Agricole strikes bancassurance deal with Italy's Banco BPM

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

December 23, 2022 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said on Friday it had struck a long-term bancassurance partnership deal with Italy's Banco BPM (BBPM) BAMI.MI to provide non-life insurance products and related services through BBPM's networks.

As part of the deal, the French bank's Credit Agricole Assurances (CAA) division will buy from Banco BPM 65% of the share capital of both Vera Assicurazioni and Banco BPM Assicurazioni.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.